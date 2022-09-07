Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says

Deputies said the teens were arrested after a high-speed chase took them to a restaurant on FM 1488.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall.

On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspects left the area in a red Lexus. According to authorities, deputies spotted the car leaving the mall and turned on their emergency lights to get them to pull over. That's when they said the suspects led them on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit went from the mall to a business parking lot on FM 1488, where a citizen told authorities where they saw the suspects run.

The three suspects were found hiding in a restaurant parking lot, MCSO officials said. They were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the suspects were two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old. They were all charged with felony theft and evading arrest.