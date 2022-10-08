2 teens accused of turning on partner in crime after shooting, killing carjacking victim

Jordan Montavo and Carlos Romero are in jail after authorities said they carjacked Sandra Montes-De Escamilla, forced her into her own trunk and shot her to death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens are facing capital murder charges after authorities said they carjacked a woman at her apartment complex and made her drive to another complex where they put her in the trunk and shot her to death.

Jordan Montavo, 18, and Carlos Romero, 17, are also accused of shooting one of their accomplices and leaving him for dead.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on August 10.

The suspects waived their right to appear in court overnight where the prosecutor asked for no bond. The defense attorney requested a $50,000 bond for each suspect. The judge referred the case back to the trial court.

What happened

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said, on Aug. 10 around 2 a.m., three suspects carjacked Sandra Montes-De Escamilla at her southwest-side apartment complex on Highway 6 just north of the Westpark Tollway.

The suspects forced the victim to drive them to a nearby apartment complex on Rio Bonito Road, where investigators said they forced her into the trunk of her own car and shot her to death.

Investigators said two of the three suspects -- Montavo and Romero -- turned on the third suspect and shot him multiple times before leaving him for dead at the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene that night, they found the 19-year-old man in a grassy area inside the complex. He was laying down but still conscious. Deputies said that before they arrived, the man spoke to a witness and referenced a woman who had been shot. That's when authorities found the woman in the trunk.

The injured suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He remains in custody on charges unrelated to this incident, officials said.

Catching the accused killers

Witnesses told investigators they saw two people leaving the scene of the shootings on foot.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified Montavo and Romero as the suspects.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, they were arrested and taken in for questioning. After being interviewed, according to authorities, they were transferred to the Harris County Jail.

Authorities said capital murder charges are pending.