HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old was shot in the leg Sunday while playing basketball at Walker Park in Baytown.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teenager and three other individuals were playing basketball in the park when someone drove by and fired shots at them.

The teenager was taken to the hospital by a private car.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this scene to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

