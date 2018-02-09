HOUSTON - A teenager was shot and killed Saturday night after an altercation in front of a food market in Third Ward.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. near Rosale St. and Scott St.

The Houston Police Department said the 19-year-old victim got into a fight with one man and then two more men appeared. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the teen several times.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say the three men got into a silver vehicle and fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this scene or the suspects to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

