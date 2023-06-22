HPD: Teen shot during argument after leaving summer school in north Houston

A 15-year-old was shot in the hand during an argument with a group of students that just left a high school in north Houstoon. One person is in custody.

HOUSTON — A 15-year-old was shot during an argument Thursday after leaving summer school.

Houston police said an argument among a group of students broke out after they left High School Ahead Academy, which sits at the intersection of W. Tidwell Road and Yale Street.

Someone pulled out a gun and the 15-year-old was shot in the hand at a nearby bus stop. The teen was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

The suspect ran but was quickly caught and arrested.

Police did not say if the suspect was a student.