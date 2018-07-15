HOUSTON - The Houston Police chief said a teenager was shot Sunday morning by an officer after he robbed a gardener at gunpoint.

Chief Acevedo said in a media briefing that the gardener was working near Helmers Street and Duff Lane when a teenager approached him and robbed him of his cellphone and wallet at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Chief Acevedo said 40 minutes after officers arrived on scene to take a report a witness spotted the suspect wearing different clothing. Officers then started chasing the suspect who was armed with a pistol.

One officer discharged their weapon several times and struck the suspect in the abdomen. The suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

The pistol was recovered at the scene.

At this time it is unknown what led the officer to discharge his weapon. Chief Acevedo said the incident was captured on body camera and will be reviewed.

© 2018 KHOU