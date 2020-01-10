Teenager shot to death inside mobile trailer in east Harris County

Investigators are not sure of the motive of this shooting but said they are investigating this scene as a possible robbery.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who was shot inside a mobile trailer in east Harris County.

This happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of St. Charles Drive.

Investigators said the teenager's friend found him shot to death inside the mobile home. The friend told deputies he had left the teenager alone for about two hours inside the mobile trailer and when he came back, the 16-year-old was shot.

The friend said he immediately called 911 and started performing CPR on the teen because he was still breathing. EMS arrived on scene and took over, but the teen died.

Investigators are not sure of the motive of this shooting but said they are investigating this scene as a possible robbery. Detectives said it appears some things from the mobile trailer are missing.

There are cameras nearby, but investigators said they are not sure if the cameras are working.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that can help deputies solve this case, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to the 400 block of St Charles Dr. Upon arrival units found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xYi2ore3n2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 1, 2020