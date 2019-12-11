HOUSTON — A 14-year-old has died after he was found shot inside of a crashed vehicle Thursday in southwest Houston.

The vehicle was found in front of a business strip center in the 10900 block of Kinghurst Drive.

Houston police said the teenager was shot at least one time. He was still alive when he was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

There are no known witnesses or suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-3088-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM