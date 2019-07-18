HOUSTON — A teenager has been charged with murder after police said he confessed to stabbing his father to death.

Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, allegedly stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway.

Homicide investigators at the scene originally detained Carlos and his brother for questioning.

Police said Carlos later confessed that he stabbed his father.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released.

Police identified the father as 49-year-old Carlos Colon Cacho.

Carlo Raushawn Cacho is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

