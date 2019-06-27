HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old accused of shooting a 16-year-old to death in north Houston last week.

The suspect, Marco Jason Ruiz was arrested and charged with manslaughter, burglary to commit aggravated assault and tampering/fabricating evidence. He has since made bail.

The shooting happened on June 20 in the 500 block of Greens Road at the Serena Village Apartments.

Police said they found the victim lying on a patio at the apartment.

Witnesses claimed they saw Ruiz run away from the scene and enter another apartment in the same complex. Ruiz was taken into custody without incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not released the motive for the shooting.

