HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that killed two people in the Channelview area, according to court records.

Jose Urbina, 18, is charged with capital murder. His scheduled to appear in front of a judge Friday.

The shooting happened on Wednesday in a home in the 16300 block of Pecan St.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a group of men forced their way into the home and a shootout erupted.

The sheriff said the shooting is likely the result of a drug deal because there were

A man in his early 20s was shot to death inside the home.

Another man, one of the suspects who barged into the home, was also shot and killed in the crossfire, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. His body was found in the middle of the street, two miles away from the shooting scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared he was dumped there.

Both of the deceased have not been identified.

