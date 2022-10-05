x
14-year-old shot several times after he was chased down by man, HPD says

The boy, believed to be 14, had gotten into an argument with someone who opened fire, hitting him several times, police say. The shooter is still on the run.

HOUSTON — A teen believed to be 14 years old was shot several times Monday night at a north Houston intersection, police said.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Jensen at East Crosstimbers.

The victim was shot multiple times in the lower body after they got into an argument with a man, according to Houston police.

Surveillance video showed a man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, chasing down the 14-year-old and begin shooting at him. Sometime before the shooting, the two may have gotten into some kind of fight, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was stable. He's expected to survive his injuries. The shooter was still on the run and no clear description was given.

