14-year-old shot several times after he was chased down by man, HPD says

HOUSTON — A teen believed to be 14 years old was shot several times Monday night at a north Houston intersection, police said.
It happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 7700 block of Jensen at East Crosstimbers.
The victim was shot multiple times in the lower body after they got into an argument with a man, according to Houston police.
Surveillance video showed a man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, chasing down the 14-year-old and begin shooting at him. Sometime before the shooting, the two may have gotten into some kind of fight, police said.
The teen was taken to a hospital and was stable. He's expected to survive his injuries. The shooter was still on the run and no clear description was given.
