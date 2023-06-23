Sheriff: Teenage boy attacked, raped after meeting man on dating app

The teen was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been charged after a 17-year-old boy came forward and said he was attacked and raped, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The alleged sexual assault happened on Cherie Crest Court near West Montgomery Road.

That's where investigators learned the teenage boy was attacked and raped after meeting one of the two suspects on a dating app, the sheriff said.

Two men have been charged with aggravated sexual assault, according to the sheriff.

The teen was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.