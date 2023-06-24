Bond set at $100K each for men accused of attacking, raping teenage boy in NW Haris County

According to court documents, the teenager was held down, physically assaulted and beaten to the point where he suffered several injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bond was set at $100,000 each for two men who have been accused of attacking and raping a teenage boy in northwest Harris County.

Larry Palmer, 25, and Gary Hawkins, 28, have both been charged with aggravated sexual assault after the 17-year-old boy came forward and said he was attacked and raped after meeting one of the men on a dating app, the sheriff said.

According to court documents, the teenager was held down, physically assaulted and beaten to the point where he suffered several injuries, including losing a permanent tooth.

He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in "fair condition."

Court records revealed Palmer has had two felonies and nine misdemeanors between 2016 and 2021. Hawkins has had one prior violent conviction.

Under their bond conditions, they are not allowed to have any contact with the victim or each other.