HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy appeared in court after being arrested Wednesday night.

But this isn't his first time behind bars.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the arrest overnight saying, “I am happy to announce members of our @houstonpolice family have taken this suspect into custody. #RelationalPolicing.”

At the time of the child's shooting, the suspect - identified as Ketrell Beasley, 18 - was out of jail on bond on a murder charge. Beasley is accused of murdering a 20-year-old man in Third Ward in February, but he bonded out last week after being given a low bail.

Now he's accused of shooting a little boy. This time, a judge ordered Beasley be held without bond. He is charged with deadly conduct-discharge of firearm.

Prosecutors said Beasley was outside with an assault rifle when he shot into a unit at the Wesley Square apartment complex on Calhoun, and nearly killed the 11-year-old boy inside.

Last week, Acevedo made Beasley an example and called out local judges for letting dangerous criminals out on low bonds only to see them commit more felonies when they are out.

Beasley already faces two felonies and is on trial for the February murder.

