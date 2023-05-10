Teen taken off life support 3 days after being shot in far northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 14-year-old suspect in the shooting has been charged with manslaughter.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was taken off life support on Wednesday, three days after she was shot in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jamilyn Darby, 16, was shot early Sunday morning on Redwood Manor Lane, which is near the intersection of Fry Road and Longenbaugh Road in far northwest Harris County.

Gonzalez said the juvenile suspect, believed to be a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with manslaughter in the case.

He initially said the juvenile may have accidentally shot the girl and ran from the scene to a nearby home.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.