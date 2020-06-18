HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver who struck and killed a teenage boy early Thursday morning, the sheriff tweeted.
The incident happened before 3 a.m. on Greenhouse north of Saums in west Harris County.
Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian incident and found the victim on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies are looking for a green car that was involved in the incident. Two teens were riding their bikes along the dark roadway when one of them was hit from behind.
"Overnight, @HCSOTexas deputies investigated a fatal crash at 6999 Greenhouse. Two teens were riding bicycles, when an unknown green colored car struck one of the males (16) from behind. The driver fled the scene. If anyone has info, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS #HouNews" sheriff Gonzalez tweeted
