HOUSTON — A man who confronted his teenage sister about skipping school was stabbed Monday night in south Houston, according to HPD.

Fannun Woodberry, 23, told police his sister stabbed him twice in the back. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the girl.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.