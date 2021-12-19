HPD: 17-year-old stabbed during robbery while taking out the trash

Houston police said the robbery suspects got away with the teen's cellphone. No information about the suspects has been released.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after police said he was stabbed and robbed while taking out the trash.

This happened at about 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Club Creek Drive, which is in southwest Houston

Lt. Izaguire with the Houston Police Department said officers were called to the apartment complex for a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found the 17-year-old was stabbed twice.

The teen told police while he was taking out the trash, he was approached by three armed suspects. The teen said at some point the suspects did discharge their guns, but he was not hit.

The suspects allegedly stabbed the teen in the back and arm before taking off with his cellphone. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

No information about the suspects has been released.