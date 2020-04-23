Teen sitting in car shot during drive-by shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON — A teenager was wounded during a drive-by shooting when someone opened fire on a group of teens in a car in west Houston.
This happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Briarforest and Wilcrest.
Houston police said the teen was sitting in the car with three other teens when another car pulled up and fired several shots.
The teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
