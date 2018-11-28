HOUSTON – A teenager sleeping on a couch inside his home was shot overnight.

This happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday Cresline street and Bauman Road in north Houston

Houston Police say he was sleeping on the couch inside the front room of his house when someone outside was passing by either in a vehicle or on foot and started shooting at the window.

The teen was struck in the knee, police said. Two other children and two adults inside the home at the time were not hurt.

Police do not have a suspect description and no arrests have been made.

