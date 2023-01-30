HPD: 17-year-old hospitalized after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets in SE Houston

Police said the teen was sitting in the car with three other people at a red light when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and fired several rounds at them.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cullen and Airport Blvd before the teen was taken to a fire station on Van Fleet St.

Police said the victim was sitting in the car with three other people at a red light when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and fired several rounds at them before taking off. The teen was the only person hit by gunfire.

"The vehicle was struck at least 11 times," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "At this time, we have no motive to the shooting or real description of the suspect."