HOUSTON — A teenager is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 12700 block of Glenhollow Drive.

Police said a teenage male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the shooter drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The teen later died at the hospital.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. HPD is investigating.

