HOUSTON — A teenager is dead and a juvenile suspect is on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston

This happened Friday night on Gulfton Street.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect, but the shooter is still on the loose, according to police.

The victim, who police said was in his late teens, was on the phone with his brother when shots rang out. He was shot twice and later died at a Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Police said the victim was sitting in the passenger's seat of a vehicle when he was shot. It was not clear what led to the shooting, but investigators believe it to be gang-related.

