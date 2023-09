Constable Mark Herman said a 17-year-old girl was shot on Tuesday in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old girl was shot Tuesday in the Spring area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

According to Herman's Facebook post, it happened on Pebworth Place, which is just off Aldine Westfield Road north of FM 1960.

He said they were searching the area trying to find the shooter.

The teen's condition is unknown. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

