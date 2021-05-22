HCSO: Teen shot multiple times while walking across parking lot near North Freeway

Deputies are searching for a male suspect in the 16-year-old's shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies treated a 16-year-old who was shot while walking across a parking lot near the North Freeway Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted that the incident happened in the 10100 block of the North Freeway. Deputies responded to a reported shooting and found the victim who with multiple gunshot wounds.

The deputies applied two tourniquets and arranged for ambulance transport, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the teen was walking across the parking lot when an unknown male suspect fired several times at the victim.

No one is in custody at this time.