Teen injured in shooting near Kashmere High School, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a scene near Kashmere High School where they say a teen was shot.
The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at a park in the 5900 block of Bennington Street. Police said a teen, who isn’t believed to be a student, was shot three times in the abdomen and transported to Texas Children's Hospital. They said the victim's friends took the victim across the street to Kashmere High School where they called for help.
Officials said the suspect fled the scene, and no weapons were recovered. Police there is a rivalry between the suspect and victim, and they do know who the suspect is.