FBCSO: 19-year-old crashes car after being shot during meetup near Fulshear

FBCSO Lt. Moore said they're unsure what the man was trying to buy, but that it may have been arranged on Snapchat.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear.

Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up with two other men to buy items off a social media app before the shooting happened. The 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and tried to drive away before he crashed his car.

"They haven't been completely forthcoming with information," Moore said. "We believe it might have been something arranged on Snapchat to sell property or something."

The 19-year-old was airlifted to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center and is expected to survive.