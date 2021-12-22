Teen shot twice outside Liberty County home overnight

The victim was talking to the three suspects before one of them pulled the trigger, investigators said.

CLEVELAND, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital.

A 14-year-old boy was shot outside of his house around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The teen was having a conservation with three people on Country Road 3995 in north Cleveland when one of them shot the boy, according to LCSO Capt. Billy Knox.



The three took off after the shooting in the same car, Knox said.

There was no word on what led to the incident.

The victim was taken to a Houston hospital. He was struck in his leg and arm, but he's expected to survive.

LCSO released a photo of the vehicle they believed to be tied to the shooting. It's described as a white four-door vehicle with black wheel rims. Investigators believe it might be a Honda sedan.

Any information on the suspects or the vehicle should be reported to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Anyone calling Crime Stoppers and providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.