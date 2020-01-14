HOUSTON — A teenager was shot in the leg while walking home from school in the Gulfton neighborhood, police told KHOU 11.

The incident happened near Chetwood Drive and Bellaire Boulevard.

The teenager is said to be 17-years-old.

Police did not say if they have any suspects in custody or if anyone else was injured.

