FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teenager was shot Thursday afternoon near the Greatwood community, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Sources tell KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington the victim was shot in the face and back at a park in the 400 block of Macek Rd.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The 16-year-old victim is in serious condition at the hospital, but expected to survive. Deputies believe they have a good lead on the shooter, and are searching for that person now.

Law enforcement officers initially said a nearby school was on lockdown, but clarified to say Lamar CISD isn't in session yet.

Check back for more on this developing story.

