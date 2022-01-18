17-year-old shot in drive-by in SE Houston, police say

HPD said the teen was walking down New York Street when a dark-colored sedan drove by and opened fire.

HOUSTON — Police said a teen is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday in a drive-by in southeast Houston.

The teen told police he was walking in the 6800 block of New York Street around 8 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove by and opened fire.

He said he realized he was hit and ran to a gas station in the 6800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Houston police said they received reports of shots fired on New York and a victim with a gunshot wound on Cullen at almost the same time.

Officers responded to both scenes and found the teen at the gas station and shell casings on New York.

Police said they're talking to the victim and seeing if there's any surveillance video of the incident.