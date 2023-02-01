x
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston

Police said the 18-year-old encountered someone in the parking lot before he was shot while running away.

HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston.

Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from work when he came across someone in the parking lot. As he tried to run home, he was shot twice in the back. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect, whose identity is still unknown, ran from the scene. Meanwhile, HPD's Major Assaults Division is now investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

