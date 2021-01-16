Teen shot during large event at Urban Air Adventure Park in Pearland

A witness told KHOU 11 that more than 350 people attended the “teen night” at the indoor adventure park.

PEARLAND, Texas — A teenager was shot Friday night during an event at Urban Air Adventure Park in Pearland.

A flyer said the event was supposed to be held from 9 p.m. to midnight but it was cut short after the attendees started to get rowdy, according to the witness.

A large crowd then spilled into the parking lot and at some point, two teens pulled out guns and started shooting, the witness said.

People started to run away, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, but deputies said he is not cooperating.

Multiple bullet casings were found on the scene.

Four teens were detained but later released to their parents.

It's unclear what led to this shooting. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Check back for any updates.