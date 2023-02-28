HCSO: Teen shot in chest by friend showing him a gun near Katy

The Harris County Sheriff's Office credited Precinct 5 Constables for showing up within four minutes to help save the teen's life.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 5 Constables may have saved a teen's life after he was shot in his chest by a friend Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Apache Falls Drive, which is near the Grand Parkway and I-10 in the Katy area.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old boy was being shown a gun by his 17-year-old friend went it accidentally went off. Precinct 5 showed up within four minutes, which deputies believe saved the 15-year-old's life.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Meanwhile, investigators said the teens were at a girl's house. She was not injured in the shooting.

The 17-year-old said he "slightly touched the trigger" before the gun went off. He's been identified as Nathan O'Rourke, who Gonzalez said will be charged with aggravated assault.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

