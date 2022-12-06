x
Teen shot and killed after being followed, police say

Police say the victim left behind a significant trail of blood before collapsing in the street.

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed after being followed from a convenience store, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:56 p.m. in southeast Houston.

Police say the teen was leaving the store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd. when he was followed by a black sedan.

After being shot, the teen then fled towards the 7300 block of Guadalcanal Rd., leaving behind a significant trail of blood before collapsing, according to police.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say they have surveillance footage of the incident and detained several individuals for further investigation.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

