HOUSTON — A teenager was rescued after being exploited by a man who recruited her to work for him as a prostitute, according to deputies with Precinct One Harris County Constable’s Office.

Deputies said Steven Alanzo Greer, 25, spent two years soliciting the victim after they met through a mutual friend when she was 13 years old.

The now 16 year old began working for him earlier this year before being arrested, deputies said.

Investigators learned over a two week period, the teen was forced to have sex with several men a day for money.

The girl said Greer threatened her when she refused the men.

Deputies said the case has led to more than a dozen other cases where children may also be the victims of sex trafficking.

“It took a lot of courage for this young person to come forward and ask us for help. We want her and other victims of sex trafficking to know that they are not alone and that we will continue to work tirelessly to see that pimps like this will be punished for their actions,” said Constable Alan Rosen.

Greer was arrested for compelling prostitution and promotion of prostitution of a juvenile.

If you know someone who is a victim of human trafficking, or if you are a victim and need help, please contact the Precinct One Human Trafficking Hotline at (832) 927-1650.

