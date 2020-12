The teen was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex located on Cook Road.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old male in west Houston Monday night.

This happened at 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 8000 block of Cook Road.

At that time, Houston police said they responded to a call of a shooting and found the teen laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.