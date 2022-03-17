x
Gunman opens fire on teens in deadly shooting on North Loop, police say

Houston police say a person in a black SUV opened fire at the teen driver’s car in the middle of the road.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while driving on the North Loop early Thursday morning, according to police.

This happened just before 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Irvington and Fulton Street.

Houston police said a person in a black SUV opened fire at the teen driver’s car in the middle of the road.

Investigators said the shooter hit the passenger’s side with several gun rounds killing the teen driver. A 16-year-old male passenger was not injured in the shooting and is cooperating with police.

Police are not sure why the teens were targeted on the freeway.

The westbound lanes remain shut down as of 5 a.m. as police continue their investigation.

