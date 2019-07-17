CLEVELAND, Texas — A teenager was killed in a shooting outside an H-E-B store in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the Truly Plaza shopping center, officers said.

The 17-year-old Hispanic male was shot and taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the suspects took off in a red pickup truck and a white van. They are asking for the public's help in finding those vehicles.

Cleveland police

There is no known motive for the shooting. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

