CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a teenager in Channelview overnight.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to Rio Torcido and Mira Colina late Tuesday night. They found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The first deputy on the scene applied tourniquets, and then paramedics took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office early Wednesday confirmed the teenager died from his injuries.

At this time there are no arrests or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information in the case should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

