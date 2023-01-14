FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident.
It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno.
Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived in the area, they found the teen dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators haven't identified any possible suspects but did say they believe the teen was targeted.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.