HOUSTON — A teen was killed Monday in a drive-by shooting in Houston's Fifth Ward, police said.

This happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brewster Street and Martha Street, which is a couple of blocks away from the Eastex Freeway.

Details are limited, but police said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects were taken into custody.

Northeast officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 2900 block of Brewster St. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Officers are currently investigation the incident. #hounews

CC4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 15, 2022