HCSO: Bullying may have led to teen being shot, killed inside gated Humble community

Investigators said the teen was trying to join the game before he was shot and killed during an argument.

HUMBLE, Texas — A teenager is dead after coming over to play basketball at a gated community in Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the teen was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Tuesday after coming over to the Canyon Gate At Park Lakes neighborhood, which is along Beltway 8 just east of US-59.

Investigators said the teen wanted to join the game when he got into an argument. A second teen then pulled out a gun and shot him. While authorities said they don't have a motive for the shooting, they believe the two teens knew each other.

"We do suspect...bullying could possibly be involved in this in terms of what caused this altercation," HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller said. "But that's still under investigation."