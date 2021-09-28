HPD: Teen killed in shootout at Sunnyside convenience store; 1 person in custody

Police said they were first called to the business after a panic alarm was set off.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old at a convenience store in the Sunnyside community.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday along Scott at Barberry.

Police said they responded to a report of a possible robbery via a panic alarm at the business.

Witnesses said a man with at least two guns went into the store and started yelling. That’s when the teen went into the store as well, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The teen was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The man involved in the shootout stayed at the store and was taken into custody.