Man held teen hostage in storage unit, sexually assaulted her for 5 days, Precinct 1 says

HOUSTON — A Houston-area man is behind bars on charges of kidnapping a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her repeatedly over a five-day period, Harris County Precinct 1 investigators say.

They say the victim was locked in a Cypress-area storage unit in the 19100 block of FM 529 for five days.

Joel Micah Arnold, 34, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault and trafficking a child.

The teen told deputies Arnold abducted at gunpoint her on March 27, injected her with drugs and forced her to have sex before letting her go in early April.

Arnold was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators believe there could be more alleged victims.