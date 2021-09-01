Teen injured in possible road rage shooting in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a teen injured Friday night in west Harris County.
The shooting happened Friday night along the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road. Deputies said someone shot at another vehicle and struck a 15-year-old girl in the arm.
Deputies said the teen should be OK but will require surgery.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asks anyone with information on this case to call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).