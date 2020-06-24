Teen injured in drive-by shooting while cruising neighborhood in golf cart with friends, police say

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy is in surgery after being hit during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Acres Homes area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:17 p.m. near the intersection of Ferguson Way and Observatory Street.
Investigators said the victim and four other teens were riding around the neighborhood in a golf cart when the shooting occurred.
An older dark-colored GMC came down the street, turned around and headed it toward the teens. That’s when the three occupants inside the vehicle started firing at the group, police said.
Officers said one of the boys was hit in the leg and abdomen. He’s expected to be OK.
No mention of the other teens being injured.
Police are still searching for the shooters, who they believe were also young males.
MORE CRIME STORIES ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.