HPD: Man charged after teen on dirt bike killed in suspected road rage incident in SW Houston

Alfred E. Woods, 42. has been charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid. This is an onging investigation.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he followed two teens on a dirt bike, hit them and then drove away.

One of those teens, a 16-year-old, died from their injuries.

This incident happened Tuesday along Airport Boulevard near Almeda Road.

Investigators initially reported the teens, the other one just 18 years old, may have been involved in some sort of road rage incident and were being followed by someone in a dark-colored SUV. The SUV then hit the dirt bike and at least one of the teens before driving away, police said.

Both of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead. As of Friday, the 18-year-old remained in the hospital in critical condition, but police said he was stable.

The day after the crash, police found the dark-colored SUV.

The driver was later identified as Alfred E. Woods, 42. He was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Houston police are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.