HOUSTON — Detectives are searching for clues after a 13-year-old girl was wounded in a possibly gang-related shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

This happened just after midnight early Thursday at a complex located in the 5900 block of Glenmont.

Houston police say they responded at that time to a call of a shooting a found the girl with a gunshot wound in her shoulder. It is not clear where she was when the girl was struck by the bullet.

She was transported to a local hospital is expected to survive.

Investigators could not confirm a lot of the details surrounding the shooting after saying they are getting conflicting stories from two males the girl was found with. They confirmed that she lives at the complex, but do not have any information on the whereabouts of her parents.

Police also said that she may be the subject of a missing persons report, but that has not been confirmed.

Police are hoping surveillance video can help shed light on what happened.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM